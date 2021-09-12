10,288 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Purchased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,325. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

MRVL stock opened at $61.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $64.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

