1,265 Shares in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,265 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Samvir S. Sidhu bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.53 per share, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $37.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average of $35.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.60. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

