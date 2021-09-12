1,325 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Bought by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Moderna by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

MRNA opened at $449.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $357.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.50. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.45 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $4,266,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $344,425,832.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,624,600 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.21.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

