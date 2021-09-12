1,532 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,293,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Clorox by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus downgraded shares of The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

NYSE:CLX opened at $169.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $159.32 and a twelve month high of $231.11.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

