$159.96 Million in Sales Expected for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to post $159.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.35 million and the lowest is $154.46 million. DiamondRock Hospitality posted sales of $50.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 219.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year sales of $522.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $506.12 million to $549.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $769.98 million, with estimates ranging from $712.33 million to $846.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 155.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRH. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,412,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,657 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,444,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,744 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,483,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,034,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,038,000 after acquiring an additional 336,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,862,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,363,000 after acquiring an additional 361,615 shares during the last quarter.

DRH stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,585,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,838. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

