18,101 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.42% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BJAN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the first quarter worth $41,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the second quarter worth $120,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 2,315.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the first quarter worth $264,000.

BJAN stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a 52-week low of $29.29 and a 52-week high of $36.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.27.

