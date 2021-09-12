$2.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) will post $2.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18 billion. Bausch Health Companies reported sales of $2.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year sales of $8.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.79 billion to $9.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,271.62% and a negative net margin of 15.18%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHC. Barclays cut their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.64.

Shares of NYSE BHC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.45. 1,484,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,467. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.01.

In other news, Director Schutter Richard U. De purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,566,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,692,000 after purchasing an additional 316,478 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,296,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,101,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,251.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 139,792 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 83,740.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 86,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

