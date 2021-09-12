$2.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2021

Analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) will post $2.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18 billion. Bausch Health Companies reported sales of $2.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year sales of $8.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.79 billion to $9.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,271.62% and a negative net margin of 15.18%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHC. Barclays cut their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.64.

Shares of NYSE BHC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.45. 1,484,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,467. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.01.

In other news, Director Schutter Richard U. De purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,566,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,692,000 after purchasing an additional 316,478 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,296,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,101,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,251.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 139,792 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 83,740.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 86,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.