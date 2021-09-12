$2.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to announce $2.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.67 billion. Quest Diagnostics reported sales of $2.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $9.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $10.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.00 billion to $8.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,636,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $31,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,730,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $108.28 and a fifty-two week high of $160.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

