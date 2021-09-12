$2.57 EPS Expected for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty One analysts have issued estimates for Netflix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.50 and the highest is $2.71. Netflix posted earnings per share of $1.74 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year earnings of $10.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.94 to $11.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $13.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Netflix.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.89.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 686,580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $371,192,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Netflix by 203.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,239 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 13,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Netflix by 5.6% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 8,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $598.72. 3,950,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,102,408. The company has a market cap of $264.99 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $540.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $523.84. Netflix has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $615.60.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Netflix (NFLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.