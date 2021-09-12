$21.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will report $21.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.34 billion to $22.23 billion. Bank of America posted sales of $20.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year sales of $87.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $87.14 billion to $88.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $91.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $89.83 billion to $92.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 90,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 15,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.27. 40,514,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,513,868. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.98. The company has a market capitalization of $338.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

