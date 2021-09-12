22,890 Shares in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSL. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sasol in the first quarter worth about $4,501,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sasol during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,204,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Sasol by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 110,344 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sasol by 769.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 88,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sasol by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 46,116 shares in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

SSL stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.39. Sasol Limited has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76.

About Sasol

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

