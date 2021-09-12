$27.74 Million in Sales Expected for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will report sales of $27.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.78 million and the lowest is $25.00 million. Evolus reported sales of $17.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year sales of $102.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $99.34 million to $108.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $182.03 million, with estimates ranging from $157.00 million to $222.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.51 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 171.55% and a negative return on equity of 209.46%.

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In other news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $474,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,012,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,913,352.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 2,597,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $24,676,012.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,064,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,616,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 137,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,460 and sold 2,762,335 shares valued at $26,455,493. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 59.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 52.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 29.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOLS traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.11. 1,066,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,047. The firm has a market cap of $442.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.31. Evolus has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

