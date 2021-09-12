$3.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will announce sales of $3.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $3.62 billion. Carvana posted sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 106.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carvana will report full year sales of $11.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.87 billion to $12.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $15.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $19.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Carvana in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.85.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.71, for a total transaction of $18,702,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,513.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.32, for a total value of $13,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at $473,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,413,434 shares of company stock valued at $457,074,149. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,040,013,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 59.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,755 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 25.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,301,000 after acquiring an additional 482,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $104,960,000. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVNA stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $329.72. 570,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,588. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.81 and a beta of 2.38. Carvana has a 12-month low of $158.25 and a 12-month high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

