$30.21 Million in Sales Expected for Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) will announce sales of $30.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.90 million to $49.50 million. Tellurian posted sales of $14.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year sales of $87.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.44 million to $145.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $505.36 million, with estimates ranging from $22.31 million to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 173.31% and a negative return on equity of 63.23%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TELL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Tellurian in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Tellurian stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,958,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,793,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.37. Tellurian has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $5.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 35.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 22.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 69.8% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter valued at $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

