3,482 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at about $578,486,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth approximately $362,507,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth approximately $175,374,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,983,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $123.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.46 and its 200 day moving average is $69.27. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $146.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AFRM shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on Affirm from $82.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens assumed coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.64.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

