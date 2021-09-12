3,850 Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. Scotiabank upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.54.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $109.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $74.84 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

