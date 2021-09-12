400 Shares in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Acquired by JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Bilibili by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Bilibili by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,809,000 after purchasing an additional 33,027 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bilibili by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 17,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on BILI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $83.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.