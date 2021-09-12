410 Shares in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Bought by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.15.

WAL stock opened at $95.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.39. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.34 and a fifty-two week high of $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.68.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $506.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,662.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

