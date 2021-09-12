4,228 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Purchased by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,345,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.98.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.24.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

