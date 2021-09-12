4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Achieves Market Cap of $2.48 Million (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can currently be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market cap of $2.48 million and $149,698.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00063045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.11 or 0.00163391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00014471 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00044693 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CRYPTO:FOUR) is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

Buying and Selling 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

