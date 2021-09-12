53,949 Shares in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Bought by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,949 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Commvault Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Summit Insights upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,410,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,475.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,816 shares of company stock worth $2,637,373 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLT opened at $78.11 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 92.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

