$56.37 Million in Sales Expected for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to post sales of $56.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.28 million. Diana Shipping posted sales of $39.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year sales of $204.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.93 million to $204.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $285.49 million, with estimates ranging from $259.05 million to $311.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $44.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DSX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diana Shipping has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 111.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 1.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. 20.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DSX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,452,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,198. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

