$6.87 Billion in Sales Expected for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to report sales of $6.87 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.83 billion. United Natural Foods posted sales of $6.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year sales of $27.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.01 billion to $27.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $27.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.95 billion to $28.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $292,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 235.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 8,558 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 77.9% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 608.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,362,000 after buying an additional 843,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

