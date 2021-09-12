$674.15 Million in Sales Expected for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to report sales of $674.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $671.30 million to $677.00 million. Tetra Tech posted sales of $589.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full year sales of $2.51 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

In other news, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $119,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total transaction of $638,526.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,066 shares of company stock worth $2,395,443. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 18.1% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 84,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 17.6% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 349.4% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth approximately $3,007,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $147.59. 232,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,199. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $85.91 and a 12-month high of $152.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

