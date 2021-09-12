$77.71 Million in Sales Expected for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) will post sales of $77.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.30 million. Upland Software posted sales of $74.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year sales of $308.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $306.60 million to $311.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $326.52 million, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $329.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.24 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPLD. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.48. The stock had a trading volume of 158,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,787. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90, a PEG ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.93. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $34.18 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.53.

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 52,740 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $2,192,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,322 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $424,440.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,355,153 shares in the company, valued at $55,723,891.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,622 shares of company stock worth $3,342,281 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,851,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,360,000 after acquiring an additional 30,333 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,645,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,731,000 after acquiring an additional 224,559 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,615,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,245,000 after acquiring an additional 56,541 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Upland Software by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,892,000 after buying an additional 43,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Upland Software by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,275,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,492,000 after buying an additional 211,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

