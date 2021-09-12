$8.13 EPS Expected for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to post $8.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $8.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.24. Lam Research reported earnings of $5.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year earnings of $33.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.45 to $33.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $36.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.91 to $37.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.78 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $705.71.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,964 shares of company stock worth $6,251,860. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $598.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $610.39 and a 200 day moving average of $609.96. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $292.28 and a 52 week high of $673.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

