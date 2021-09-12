$8.13 EPS Expected for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to post $8.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $8.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.24. Lam Research reported earnings of $5.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year earnings of $33.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.45 to $33.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $36.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.91 to $37.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.78 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $705.71.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,964 shares of company stock worth $6,251,860. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $598.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $610.39 and a 200 day moving average of $609.96. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $292.28 and a 52 week high of $673.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

