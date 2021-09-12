8,100 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Intel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after buying an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in Intel by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,491,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,765 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $788,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,095 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 741.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $228,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $53.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.85. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Several analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.65.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

