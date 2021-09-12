$867.95 Million in Sales Expected for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to post sales of $867.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $855.90 million and the highest is $880.00 million. Columbia Sportswear posted sales of $701.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year sales of $3.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COLM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

In other news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 65,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COLM opened at $102.73 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $73.11 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.25 and a 200-day moving average of $103.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 64.20%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

