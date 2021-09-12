$88.50 Million in Sales Expected for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will report sales of $88.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.60 million. Dril-Quip reported sales of $91.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full-year sales of $350.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $348.20 million to $353.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $402.10 million, with estimates ranging from $395.20 million to $409.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

DRQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

Shares of Dril-Quip stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.49. 243,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,117. Dril-Quip has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.75.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $172,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,288,000 after purchasing an additional 490,608 shares in the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

