888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of 888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EIHDF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS EIHDF opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.37. 888 has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $6.28.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

