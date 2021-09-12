8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Gap Up to $24.69

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.69, but opened at $25.74. 8X8 shares last traded at $24.92, with a volume of 4,854 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGHT shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 8X8 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.13.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. 8X8’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 14,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $389,418.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,739.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 4,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $125,881.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 26,015 shares in the company, valued at $722,436.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,489. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,568,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in 8X8 during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,383,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in 8X8 by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after purchasing an additional 146,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in 8X8 by 0.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

