A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Capital

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $58.29 on Friday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $649.12 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.02.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.08. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 77.15% and a net margin of 1.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 559,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,006,000 after purchasing an additional 284,883 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 175,261.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after acquiring an additional 436,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,584,000 after acquiring an additional 75,711 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,797,000 after acquiring an additional 67,808 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 334,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct Sales. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

