AAX Token Price Reaches $0.74 on Top Exchanges (AAB)

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 12th. AAX Token has a market cap of $5.52 million and $23,992.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AAX Token coin can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001588 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, AAX Token has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AAX Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00063298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.93 or 0.00161663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00014293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00044396 BTC.

AAX Token Profile

AAX Token (AAB) is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. The official message board for AAX Token is medium.com/aaxexchange . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en . The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

Buying and Selling AAX Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AAX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AAX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AAX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AAX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.