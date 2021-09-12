Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Raised to $58.00 at Loop Capital

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target lifted by analysts at Loop Capital from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.80% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.
Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $46.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $2,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,337,082.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $2,199,193.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock worth $393,410,122 in the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 244.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,277,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,145 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4,927.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 86.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,898,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,299 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
