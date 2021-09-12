Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Raised to $58.00 at Loop Capital

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target lifted by analysts at Loop Capital from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $46.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $2,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,337,082.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $2,199,193.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock worth $393,410,122 in the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 244.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,277,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,145 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4,927.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 86.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,898,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,299 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

