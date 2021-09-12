Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Raised to $60.00 at Bank of America

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Bank of America from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $46.16.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $2,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $4,337,082.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 56,685 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,254,929.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock valued at $393,410,122 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

