Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Raised to $60.00 at Bank of America

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Bank of America from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.18% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.
Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $46.16.
In other news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $2,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $4,337,082.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 56,685 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,254,929.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock valued at $393,410,122 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
