Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s previous close.

Acadian Timber stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average of $15.21. Acadian Timber has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. engages in the operation of timberland and supplies forest products. It operates through the following segments: New Brunswick Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. The firm owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick & Maine and provides timber services relating to timberlands in New Brunswick.

