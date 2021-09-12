Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Given New $365.00 Price Target at Cowen

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price increased by Cowen from $316.00 to $365.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. lifted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $322.99.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $341.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $345.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $323.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total transaction of $942,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,229.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after buying an additional 2,060,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,412,000 after buying an additional 157,577 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Accenture by 9.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,098 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Accenture by 0.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,007,673,000 after purchasing an additional 98,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,181,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,992,899,000 after purchasing an additional 323,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

