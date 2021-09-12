Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Boosts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,764,000 after acquiring an additional 676,481 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,108,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,304,000 after purchasing an additional 402,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,020,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after purchasing an additional 374,487 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,183,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,221,000 after buying an additional 528,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,132,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,596,000 after buying an additional 73,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $100.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $63.16 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

