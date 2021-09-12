Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 59,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $39.32 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $39.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

