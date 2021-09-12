Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $288.32 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $216.85 and a 12 month high of $296.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.55.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

