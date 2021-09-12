Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,991 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,678,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,947,000 after acquiring an additional 881,484 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,967,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,435,000 after acquiring an additional 181,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,035,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,349,000 after acquiring an additional 468,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Citigroup stock opened at $69.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.89 and its 200 day moving average is $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

