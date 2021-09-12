Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $668,000 Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Bank of America by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $1,161,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 36,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $40.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $338.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average of $39.98.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.