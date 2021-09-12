Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Raises Position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the first quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

NYSEARCA QLD opened at $80.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.39 and its 200-day moving average is $68.36. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $83.37.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.