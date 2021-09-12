Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $103.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.07. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $106.51. The firm has a market cap of $161.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.