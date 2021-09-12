AdEx Network Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 12th. In the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AdEx Network coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx Network has a total market capitalization of $73.82 million and approximately $12.99 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00063389 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.66 or 0.00164854 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014598 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00044979 BTC.

AdEx Network Coin Profile

AdEx Network is a coin. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 137,249,965 coins and its circulating supply is 128,807,489 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

