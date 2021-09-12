Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ADXS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.60. 85,196,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,958,332. The stock has a market cap of $87.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.46. Advaxis has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Advaxis stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) by 292.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,164 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Advaxis were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

