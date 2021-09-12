Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Redfin were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Redfin by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Redfin by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Redfin by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Redfin by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Redfin by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Redfin stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.61. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.16 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.91 million. As a group, analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $392,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,631 shares in the company, valued at $18,616,621.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Slavet sold 2,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $122,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 108,253 shares in the company, valued at $6,631,578.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,870 shares of company stock worth $7,784,343. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RDFN. Stephens upgraded shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

