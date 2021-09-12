Advisor OS LLC Has $2.33 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,755 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Intuit by 16.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 28.6% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 6.1% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 2.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 50,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,909,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 11.0% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 22,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.55.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,112 shares of company stock valued at $34,124,588 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $567.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $154.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $534.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.76. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.37 and a fifty-two week high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

