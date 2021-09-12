Advisor OS LLC Purchases 2,578 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Advisor OS LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 62.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% in the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $157.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

