Advisor OS LLC Sells 36 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Advisor OS LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $347.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $367.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.48.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

